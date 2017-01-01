Want more customers? Pick up the phone! Cold calling is one of the most underrated customer acquisition channels, and this book tells you how to do it right in 2017—even if you have zero sales experience.
In this book, you'll learn how to:
Just enter your email to get the book for free.
By using Steli's Follow-Up Formula, we closed a $42K deal after 16 months of consistent follow up. The buyer is Italian, so we decided to send a few emails in Italian to get a response. It worked!
Cofounder & CEO at Verbling